Health Minister says ‘thank you’ at launch to recognise the social care workforce is ‘making a difference’

This year’s ‘Social Care - Making a Difference’ campaign launched today (11 June 2025) at Camphill Community Clanabogan, at a special event thanking social care practitioners for supporting the needs of people at every age and stage of their lives.

Social care practitioners are the largest health and social care workforce in Northern Ireland with almost 42,000 social care practitioners across different services, working for almost 500 employers – all providing physical, emotional and social support to help people live their lives.

Launched during Carers Week, the campaign, created by social care leaders, delivered by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (the Social Care Council), and supported by the Department of Health (DoH), features stories about the real experiences of those working in social care providing care and support for children, families, people who are elderly and those with mental and physical health problems.

Attendees at the launch heard about the difference social care practitioners are making in communities and why people should choose social care as a career.

Megha Achyara, one of Northern Ireland’s 42,000 registered social care practitioners shared her inspirational journey as part of the campaign. Originally from India she has worked in social care since 2021.

Megha wants everyone to know what a joy it is to work in social care: “Starting a career in social care is the best move I have ever made. I don’t think I could go back to another job now that I’ve cared for people because I find it so rewarding. Helping people in this way is such a privilege as this is their home and place where they want to feel comfortable and secure, whilst receiving the support they need.

“The relationships I make with residents, their families and work colleagues can bring pure joy. It can just be that I’ve put a smile on someone’s face, but that to me is a special moment.”

Megha is joined in telling her story by other social care practitioners from across diverse areas of social care practice, including Positive Futures, Hutchinson Care Homes, Triangle Housing, Simon Community, Western Health and Social Care Trust and Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

At the event, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said ‘thank you’ to the social care workforce and shared his ambitions for the sector.

Speaking at today’s launch, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said this campaign was one way to thank the social care workforce and also to remind the community of the important and increasing complexity of the needs of the people they support.

“We celebrate and recognise the individuals who make the extraordinary appear ordinary every day, supporting people with increasingly complex care needs,” Minister Nesbitt said.

“To meet these evolving needs, the quality of training, learning and development opportunities have also progressed to ensure this workforce, of which I am so very proud, can meet the demands of the communities they serve. Over the last few months, we have significantly invested in the social care workforce, including releasing our first ever Social Care Workforce Strategy, and implementing the Care in Practice Framework.

“We are incredibly grateful for the job our social care practitioners are doing across Northern Ireland. Thank you for your continued commitment.”

Social Care reform and workforce potential is a shared government responsibility. The recent published Social Care Council report sets out the total direct, indirect, and induced value of the adult social care sector in Northern Ireland at £1.5 billion, and that is larger than the Finance and ICT here in Northern Ireland Declan McAllister, Interim CEO, Social Care Council added: “I am always in awe of the stories of inspiring dedication from social care practitioners supporting individuals to live their best lives. However, their impact and that of the sector goes further still, including their contribution to the economic and social health of Northern Ireland. At the heart of this campaign is the recognition that every day in social care is different, offering a dynamic and fulfilling career path for those who choose to join a sector which is vital to the NI economy.

“I hope this campaign continues to highlight for others to see how the social care workforce deliver so much more than care – including a very exciting career pathway with tremendous opportunities, and high levels of job satisfaction, for those ready to take it.”

The campaign aims to attract individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact in their community through a career in social care.Agnes Lunny, CEO of Positive Futures, asks that people get behind the campaign.

“We are asking people to get involved and show their collective support for the campaign to encourage individuals to consider social care as a career. Our public awareness campaign actively encourages people to join the profession – where they can enjoy a career and support someone to live a full and valued life. There aren’t many careers where that’s on offer.

“There are lots of jobs available, where specific qualifications are not required as training will be provided. Just take the first step and contact your nearest social care provider – they will be glad to speak with you.”

