Mullaghcarn Care Centre opens its doors: Living well, together

On Thursday, December 5, Mullaghcarn Care Centre celebrated its official opening, marking the arrival of a new era in compassionate, high-quality care for individuals with diverse and complex needs.

Nestled in the scenic surroundings of the Gortin Glens, this family-run care home combines cutting-edge facilities with a warm, homely atmosphere to create a space where residents can truly thrive.

"Living well, together"

Mullaghcarn Care Centre was inspired by the need to provide personalised, high-quality care for those with physical disabilities and other complex needs. Engagement with stakeholders and the local community highlighted a regional need for bespoke rehabilitation services and a nurturing environment, and it was this that was the driving force behind this beautiful new care centre.

(L-R) Una McDonald, Nicola Brogan MLA, Tom Buchanan MLA, Helena McDonald, Brendan McDonald, John McBride (ADP Architects) and Benny Hurl (Quantity Surveyor)

Acting Regional Manager Kayleigh Hunniford reflected on the opening: “Mullaghcarn Care Centre represents a new standard in complex, specialist care, blending state-of-the-art facilities with the warmth of home.

"We are proud to have created a place where residents feel valued, supported, and connected to a vibrant community. Seeing this vision come to life has been both humbling and a privilege, and we are excited to welcome residents into this exceptional space.”

Cutting-edge facilities in a stunning location. Key features of the care home include:

Spacious 20-square-metre ensuite rooms and private apartments with accessible gardens

Domestic rehabilitation units, including accessible kitchenettes for relearning life skills

Hydrotherapy facilities to support residents’ physical and emotional well-being

A community hub offering tailored activities, live sports, and movie screenings

(L-R)Brendan McDonald, Nicola Brogan MLA, Una McDonald, Tom Buchanan MLA and Kayleigh Hunniford

Located in an area of outstanding natural beauty at the foot of the Sperrin Mountains, Mullaghcarn Care Centre creates a tranquil and inspiring setting for residents.

Innovative programmes for personalised care

The care home offers a wide range of activities designed to support residents’ interests and abilities. These include chair yoga, music therapy, sensory spa sessions, and tailored rehabilitation plans. A wheelchair-friendly vehicle is available 24/7 for trips to local attractions such as Gortin Glens and National Trust properties, ensuring residents stay connected to their community.

“Mullaghcarn is about more than just care,” said Hunniford. “It’s about creating a true home, where each resident is supported to live life to the fullest while surrounded by breathtaking views, exceptional care, and a sense of belonging.”

Commitment to sustainability and innovation

Mullaghcarn Care Centre reflects Easteden’s commitment to sustainable and innovative practices. The care home incorporates energy-efficient materials, renewable energy sources, and modern technologies such as sensory therapy equipment and digital care systems.

A collaborative success story

The creation of Mullaghcarn Care Centre was a collaborative effort involving trusted partners, including ADP Architects and Muldoons Building Company. “Through many site meetings, visits, and discussions, we worked together to turn our shared vision into a reality,” explained Hunniford.

Comments from MLAs

West Tyrone DUP assembly member Tom Buchanan MLA said: “I count it a privilege to have been invited to take part in the official opening of this excellent new Care Centre on the foothills of the Gortin Glens.

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the developers of this new modern purpose-built Care Centre to cater for individuals with physical disabilities and complex needs who require high quality personalised care. This care centre with its spacious rooms and excellent range of both indoor and out door facilities is an ideal setting to ensure the residents who depend so much on high quality care will feel at home from home.

"This is a much need facility in West Tyrone and the surrounding region and I congratulate those with the foresight and vision for this development which I have no doubt will be of untold benefit to many with high care complex needs.”

In welcoming the opening of the Mullaghcarn Care Centre Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said: “The opening of the facility is a very positive development.

“It will help address what has been a major deficit in the provision of specialist care for adults with physical disabilities and complex needs in this part of the world.

“The idyllic setting for this state-of-art facility, the high-quality care that will be provided and the range of therapeutic, social and leisure opportunities that will be enjoyed by residents certainly represents a holistic package of care.

“I congratulate the owners on their vision for developing such a magnificent facility and commend them on the ethos behind it. I wish them every success going forward and that its residents will be empowered and flourish to achieve their full potential.”

Looking ahead

With a focus on bespoke, compassionate care, Mullaghcarn aims to be a leader in the sector by setting a benchmark for rehabilitation and community integration. The care home is now preparing to welcome its first residents, offering an exceptional standard of care in a truly unique environment.

For more information, to arrange a visit, or for media enquiries, please contact: Kayleigh Hunniford [email protected]

About Mullaghcarn Care Centre

Mullaghcarn Care Centre is a family-run care home providing specialist support for individuals with physical disabilities and complex needs. Located at the foot of the Gortin Glens, the care home combines modern facilities with a homely atmosphere, creating a space where residents can live well, together.