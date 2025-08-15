Local playwright Tom Moore’s impactful new production, ‘Connections’ - a poignant exploration of toxic relationships, mental health and a young women’s journey towards healing, will be staged on Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30 at Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey supporting Women’s Aid ABCLN.

‘Connections’ delves into the tumultuous relationship of Sarah and Sam, a young couple grappling with a cycle of arguments, emotional manipulation and gradual descent into isolation, control and abuse.

Speaking at the launch of the play, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said, "This play offers a raw and honest portrayal of destructive patterns within unhealthy relationships and the devastating impact they have on mental well-being.”

“I would encourage anyone aged appropriately to attend this important production - not only to support local talent and Women's Aid ABCLN, but to educate themselves on the realities of toxic relationships and the importance of mental health awareness."

The inspiration for the play stemmed from Tom Moore’s personal experiences and observations of toxic relationship patterns and their impact on mental health. "I wrote 'Connections' to shed light on the often-hidden struggles within relationships," said Tom. "It's a story that I believe needs to be told, especially to younger people.”

Through Sarah and Sam's journey, powerfully portrayed by young actors Jackson Allen and Ella Kilpatrick, ‘Connections’ aims to raise awareness about the subtle yet damaging aspects of domestic abuse, showing how abuse extends beyond physical violence to encompass emotional and psychological harm. The play explores the corrosive effects of controlling behaviour and crucially the young woman’s pathway to seek help.

The collaboration with Women's Aid ABCLN is a cornerstone of this production. "Working with Women's Aid ABCLN was a natural and essential step for 'Connections'," Tom explained. "Their work in providing support for those experiencing domestic abuse is truly invaluable. We hope that this play not only raises awareness but also contributes directly to their efforts in helping individuals find safety and rebuild their lives."

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Women’s Aid ABCLN Manager, Arlene Creighton says “We are incredibly grateful to Tom Moore for shedding light on these critical issues – to foster understanding, encourage dialogue and give voice to young people who are clearly demonstrating they will not stand for domestic abuse."

"Audiences will have the opportunity to make a donation and purchase playscripts on the evening, with all proceeds directly benefiting Women’s Aid ABCLN’s vital services.”

The Connections play will take place at the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey on Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30. For more information and to book tickets you can go to theatreatthemill.com