Relaunch of the Community Safety Warden Scheme to Enhance Local Safety
The Community Safety Wardens, are an accredited on-street patrol service, who will be easily identifiable in bright yellow high-visibility uniforms clearly marked "Community Safety Warden."
The Community Safety Warden Scheme is designed to:
- Engage with residents and community groups
- Discourage low-level crime and anti-social behaviour
- Support local businesses on safety concerns
- Work proactively with the community to improve perceptions of public safety
Two teams of two Wardens will patrol across the Borough every Friday and Saturday from 3pm–11pm, with additional coverage on Thursdays and Sundays as required.
The scheme is designed to be flexible, allowing Wardens to respond to emerging local issues or concerns raised by the public and partner organisations.
The teams will cover the whole Borough and their deployment will remain flexible to ensure resources are allocated where they are needed most.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, welcomed the scheme, stating: “This initiative reinforces our ongoing commitment to community safety. The presence of trained and accredited Community Safety Wardens on our streets will help deter low-level disorder and build confidence among residents and local businesses. We want everyone to feel safe in their communities and this scheme is an important step in achieving that.”
In addition to street patrols, the Community Safety Wardens will attend events across the Borough to:
- Build positive relationships
- Listen to public concerns
- Collaborate with residents, community groups, and organisations
Chair of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, Councillor Julie Gilmour added: “The Community Safety Wardens play a vital role in providing a reassuring presence in our towns and neighbourhoods. Their work helps to deter low-level anti-social behaviour and supports local communities by listening and responding to concerns. While the Wardens are a valuable addition to our community safety efforts, it’s important to remember they are not a replacement for the police. In an emergency or to report a crime, residents should always contact the PSNI directly via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
If you are a resident, business, or community organisation in the Borough and would like to meet the Wardens or request a visit, you can book a session online via the Council website: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/community-safety-wardens
To raise a concern or request a patrol in your area, contact the PCSP team:
T. 028 9034 0000
Facebook: facebook.com/antrimandnewtownabbeypcsp