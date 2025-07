Revealed: Belfast residents' biggest lawn care struggles

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new survey by Pelsis Doff, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden care products, has uncovered how Belfast locals really feel when it comes to looking after their lawns.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK who have a garden with a lawn they care for, a whopping 83 per cent of Belfast residents said the appearance of their lawn is important to them, proving Belfast to be a lawn-loving city.

But while most love the look of a lush, green lawn, many lack confidence in maintaining theirs or feel unhappy with how it looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in five Belfast locals (20 per cent) admitted they have no confidence in their lawn care ability, while more than half (57 per cent) confessed to being envious of their neighbour’s lawn, suggesting those living in the city need to improve their lawn life!

Lawn woes - New research from Pelsis Doff reveals Belfast's biggest lawn care struggles

Biggest lawn care woes

The survey revealed that Belfast residents face many of the same recurring frustrations when it comes to lawn care.

Weeds topped the list as the number one challenge, with almost two-thirds of respondents (60 per cent) naming them as their biggest problem.

Moss/thatch (30 per cent) and damage from pets (20 per cent), both of which can seriously impact the health and appearance of a lawn, also ranked highly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pelsis Doff’s technical training manager, Jane Fairlie, shares three simple solutions to the city’s most common lawn woes:

Weeds: “Weeds thrive in thin, patchy lawns. A ready-to-use lawn weedkiller targets broadleaf weeds without harming your grass, then follow up with regular feeding to encourage thick, healthy growth.”

“Weeds thrive in thin, patchy lawns. A ready-to-use lawn weedkiller targets broadleaf weeds without harming your grass, then follow up with regular feeding to encourage thick, healthy growth.” Moss/thatch: “Moss might look lush, but it blocks nutrients from reaching grass roots. Rake it out manually or use a moss control product to dry it out and nourish the lawn”

“Moss might look lush, but it blocks nutrients from reaching grass roots. Rake it out manually or use a moss control product to dry it out and nourish the lawn” Damage from pets: “Pet urine can cause yellow or brown patches due to high nitrogen levels. Rinse affected areas with water to dilute the urine, then reseed or apply a lawn repair mix to encourage regrowth.”

Poor soil quality also plays a part in Belfast’s patchy lawns problems, with 17 per cent of respondents saying their grass struggles due to compacted, nutrient-poor or poorly draining soil.

And it’s not just physical problems causing lawn care stress. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) said they don’t have enough time to maintain their lawn and 13 per cent admitted they simply don’t know how to look after it properly.

Weathering the elements

It’s no surprise that British weather adds another layer of complexity to our lawn care efforts. The survey found that around four in ten (17 per cent) of Belfast locals change their lawn care routine depending on the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half (53 per cent) of respondents also said the unpredictable British climate makes it difficult to keep grass healthy, with heavy rain, prolonged dry spells and sudden seasonal changes being a barrier to success.

Jane Fairlie adds: “Lawn care doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right knowledge and tools at your disposal, anyone can achieve a healthier, greener lawn.

“At Pelsis Doff, we offer a range of easy-to-use lawn care products designed to help tackle common problems like weeds, moss and dry patches - so you can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying your garden.”