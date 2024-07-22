Social care practitioners recognised at launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The positive impact that social care can deliver has been recognised at the launch of the ‘Social Care - Making a Difference’ campaign at Stormont today.

Attendees at the launch heard of the many benefits that a career in social care can bring including Melvin Gould who as one of Northern Ireland’s 40,000 social care practitioners shared his inspirational journey.

A former delivery driver, Melvin became a social care practitioner at 55 years of age. He knows, like other social care practitioners, that every day when he goes to work he makes a positive impact on people’s lives.

Melvin Gould, Social care practitioner with Harmony Community Care Services, told his story as part of the campaign and wants others to consider a career in social care too: “I know people head into work and sometimes don’t want to be there. I just couldn’t do that. I can say hand on heart that for me that is not the case.

Natasha Lester, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Melvin Gould and Kerry Mallon

"I know that my job gives me the ability to make a difference in peoples’ lives, with no two days being the same. I came to social care later in life, but Iwish I had made that change sooner. If you are a good listener, are kind and want to help other people live a better life – join social care like me – you won’t regret it.”

The campaign invites people who want a career in care to learn more through stories from social care practitioners doing the job - about what it is like, why they do it, and showing the flexible, varied and diverse opportunities available.

At the event, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said ‘thank you’ to the social care workforce and to those who have shared their stories of the difference they make to the community, and how important it is that people consider a professional career in social care as one that is diverse, flexible and rewarding.

Speaking at today’s launch, Minister Nesbitt said: “Social care work really matters and is truly valued. It is vital that the right care is available for adults and young people and that they are supported to live independently for as long as possible.

“My Department and I are committed to both supporting our social care workforce and promoting social care as a career choice.

“I want to thank all of our social care practitioners for their commitment, compassion and the valuable work they do every day in our communities.”

Patricia Higgins, CEO, Social Care Council added: “In social care there are some great opportunities for caring, compassionate and committed individuals looking for a career where they can make a real difference in their local community.

“Importantly, our campaign not only highlights the diverse and exciting opportunities available in the social care sector to progress in their career, but also celebrates the brilliant social care practitioners, some of whom feature in our new campaign stories – this campaign is also for the social care work force - to know we value them.”

Agnes Lunny, CEO of Positive Futures, who helped develop this year’s campaign added: “Social care services can only offer high quality support to the community because they have committed, compassionate staff who make a difference every day.

"Our ‘Social care – making a difference’ campaign highlights a key part of why we do what we do as providers of care – the warm and mutually beneficial relationships we have with the people we support. It shares the real stories of workers and the people they support, and shows the diversity, value and impact they have.

“There are lots of jobs available, with options to suit a range of lifestyles, skills and experience. Specific qualifications aren’t required for an entry-level role in social care – training is provided on the job. For those who want career progression, there are a range of qualification and training opportunities. No matter the role, in social care you can make a real difference to people’s lives. My advice to anyone thinking of a career in care is – reach out to your nearest social care provider and find out more.”

This campaign is run by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (the Social Care Council) on behalf of the Social Care Collaborative Forum, a Department of Health partnership across the social care sector in Northern Ireland, which has been established to lead a programme of work to improve social care services for the community.