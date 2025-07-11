Ireland’s most famous ice cream family has paid tribute to one of the world’s greatest golfers after it unveiled a mural of Rory McIlroy made of ice cream sprinkles in time for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

The mural, made using approximately 2.5m sprinkles, has been unveiled at the Morelli’s Ice Cream store in Portrush. Created by artists Triskill, the mural shows McIlroy’s recent win at The Masters, an achievement that cemented his place as one of golf’s greatest ever players.

The mural is available to view for free at the Morelli’s store on Eglinton street in Portrush until Thursday, July 31.

Daniela Morelli-Kerr from Morelli’s Ice Cream said: “When we were cheering on Rory’s win at The Masters, we had an idea to pay tribute to the golfing hero ahead of his appearance at The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

“As one of Ireland’s oldest ice cream companies, we knew that we had to make something colourful and tasty and what better way to celebrate Rory’s achievements than by creating a mural made entirely of our sprinkles. The design looks fantastic, and we’re excited to welcome thousands of golf fans to our store to see the mural during what’s going to be an exciting time for our town.”

Morelli’s Ice Cream was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. Since then, the brand has flourished and expanded. The company currently has five family-run outlets and 11 branded stores in Northern Ireland as well as supplying Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Sainsbury’s, M&S and various independent retailers across the UK and Ireland.