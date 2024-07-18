Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greg Rutherford is keen to return to the ice rink after pulling out from the Dancing On Ice final earlier this year.

The former Olympic athlete, 37, took part in the ITV show earlier this year, teaming up with professional figure skater Vanessa James. The pair made it to the grand final together, but after suffering a last-minute injury Rutherford was forced to withdraw.

He described the injury at the time as being “effectively a C-section” after tearing his abdominal muscles during training.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Rutherford discussed his experience and hinted at a possible return. He said: “Look, it's been sort of early stage discussed whether or not I come back and do one skate maybe on the opening show [next series]. I don't know whether or not it will happen. Of course, we have to make sure Vanessa definitely comes back. So I don't know if that's happening yet.

“I loved [being involved]. And d'you know what? Yeah, I'd love to give it another go. I didn't expect to enjoy it as much as I did.

“I'm a lot better, thank you. It's one of them things - I had to have surgery to repair the injury, so I had the pretty nasty hernias form and I also detached my lower left ab. Less than ideal.”

Just hours before the final in March, it was announced that Rutherford, who had already suffered a groin injury earlier in the series, wouldn't be competing. James informed fans initially on Instagram.

She said: “Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won't be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

Updating his followers, Rutherford added: “Hello, I know this looks very dramatic and everything else. Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals so I'm on my way to hospital. So I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight. I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we'll keep you updated. What a nightmare way for this to finish.”