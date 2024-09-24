Brookfield Special School staff take the plunge to raise vital funds for the school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from Brookfield Special School are warming up to take the plunge into the cold waters at Helen’s Bay to raise vital funds for the local school.

The team have launched a Just Giving page – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brook-field – and are hoping to raise £10,000 to develop sensory spaces throughout the school.

And on October 19 at 11am they will be going for a dip in the water to raise the money they desperately need.

Zoe Millar from the school explained: “As a school, we are constantly trying to develop resources in order to meet the needs of our children.

The team from Brookfield Special School who will be taking the plunge to raise money for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School

"This year, we have significantly less funding than previous years. This doesn’t allow us to facilitate the level of resources and support we want to provide.

"Our goal is to provide a sensory space in each of the five main areas of school.

“This money will make a dramatic difference to the spaces we can offer our children for learning and will enhance their school experience beyond belief.

"We have a small group of staff who cold water swim regularly and wanted to use this to support our children and our school community.

"It’s a challenge for most people and we knew that it would be something people would get on board with. As a staff, we go over and above for our children and this is no different.

"The difference these facilities and you could make to the lives of these young people is priceless.

"Please, please come along to donate and dip alongside our school community. If you can’t join us on the day, please show your support by donating on our Just Giving Page and by sharing the details of our fundraiser with family and friends.”

Another member of staff said she was looking forward to the experience, saying: “it’ll be cold but it’ll be worth it. Our children deserve the best and I guess we’ll do anything to give them it!”

Acting Principal, Aoife Cochrane, added: “We are so proud of the young people in Brookfield School and want to be able give them the best resources and experiences to make happy memories in their school journey.

"We would love you all to come and join us.”