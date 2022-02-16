Damhead team with firmus and Men’s Shed

Having entered the local area in 2013 firmus energy has been bringing natural gas to homes and local businesses including the historic Bushmills Distillery for over eight years.

The latest commitment to the local area will see firmus energy invest £2.9million in extending the network with the development of 17.4km of new pipeline.

The pipeline route passes by Damhead Primary School and construction was undertaken during school holidays to prevent interruption.

Miss Brown, Damhead Controlled Primary, pictured with Ciara Magill, firmus energy and Kier colleagues Jamie Edmonds and Micheol O’Gallcobhair alongside some of Miss Brown’s primary 6 pupils

During consultation with the school and their Principal Jill Laverty, a local project was identified that firmus energy was keen to support. A Polytunnel, which was erected by the school some time ago was no longer in use, and contractor Kier worked with the local Men’s Shed to make up planters using re-purposed packing timber, usually used for the delivery of Gas network components to Kier’s NI Headquarters.

The planting boxes were filled with screened topsoil enriched with organic matter.

Pupils also developed skills such as planting and growing their own vegetables and learned a range of recycling tips from Kier Environmental Manager, Jamie Edmonds.

Neil Gallagher, firmus energy’s Sustainability Manager said: “For every project we get involved in at a community level we are committed to delivering projects that enhance the local area and working with both the local school and Men’s Shed we were able to offer the opportunity for school kids to learn new skills and knowledge on sustainability.