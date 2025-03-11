Hundreds of people have signed a petition against the closure of a County Antrim pre-school that has been serving the community for over 30 years.

Hansel & Gretel Pre-school in Glynn, near Larne announced at the end of February that it would close from July 2025.

It comes as a low number of applications for the 2025/2026 school year led to the Education Authority’s (EA) withdrawal of Pre-School Education Programme funding at the early years setting. “Without funding, the setting is not financially viable,” the pre-school wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

“Staff will continue to be committed to deliver the high level of Preschool Education and support children's development and wellbeing until the end of the school year.

"This decision has been particularly tough for all of us as we have cherished the relationships built with each child and family throughout the last 31 years. The love and care the staff have shown to each child is unparalleled, and we are immensely grateful for the trust you placed in us.”

Families in the local area reacted with dismay to the news, with many taking to social media to praise the “exceptional” pre-school and “dedicated” staff.

Parent Jill Hunter, whose child attends the pre-school, established the petition at https://www.change.org/Savehanselandgretel. It has already been signed by more than 300 people. She wrote: “This preschool, which has stood as a pillar of our community for over 31 years, is now facing the threat of closure after the Education Authority pulled funding due to one year of a low birth rate.

"The dedicated staff at this pre-school have been outstanding, working tirelessly to provide the best start to education for our children, including my daughter. This preschool is more than just an educational institution - it is the only preschool in Glynn, and has served as a critical feeder school to Glynn Primary.

"The impact of its closure would be devastating to our rural community here in Glynn. It is crucial that we unite to challenge the decision of the Education Authority and re-establish the funding Hansel and Gretel Pre-school needs to continue serving our children and strengthening our community.”

Responding, a spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The EA is committed to providing one year of high quality, funded pre-school education (in the year before compulsory education), for every child whose parents or carers want it.

"This process is managed by the Pre-School Education Programme (PSEP), which is delivered by EA and funded by the Department of Education.

“In line with DE policy, Pre-School settings must have at least 8 children in their immediate pre-school year enrolled in each session to qualify for funded places. Unfortunately, Hansel & Gretel Pre-School do not currently meet the minimum enrolment threshold. However, this does not limit them from applying to the pre-school admissions process in the future.”

The EA added that PSEP does not have the remit or authority to close a pre-school, which would be a matter for the individual setting.