New £130k play park open at Eden Primary

In a first for Mid and East Antrim, the Borough Council have partnered with the Education Authority and Eden Primary School in the town to deliver a brand new, inclusive play park within school grounds which will be available to the community outside of school hours.
The new play area includes a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities.
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to once again see Community Planning in action here in Carrickfergus.
A gap in play provision was identified in the Eden a number of years ago and Council made a commitment then that it would address that gap.
“With Council not owning any land to build a new play park, it made perfect sense to partner with Eden Primary School in order to deliver a new play facility which will benefit the school as well as the local community.”
Dr Sheeran, Principal of Eden Primary School said: “We are very grateful for the work done by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Education Authority to provide a first class play facility which will be enjoyed for years to come by the pupils of Eden Primary School and the local community.”