New £130k play park open at Eden Primary

Work has been completed on a £130,000 replacement play facility at Eden Primary School.

By Elinor Glynn
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:00 pm

In a first for Mid and East Antrim, the Borough Council have partnered with the Education Authority and Eden Primary School in the town to deliver a brand new, inclusive play park within school grounds which will be available to the community outside of school hours.

The new play area includes a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to once again see Community Planning in action here in Carrickfergus.

The replacement play facility at Eden Primary School is now complete and open to the community.

A gap in play provision was identified in the Eden a number of years ago and Council made a commitment then that it would address that gap.

“With Council not owning any land to build a new play park, it made perfect sense to partner with Eden Primary School in order to deliver a new play facility which will benefit the school as well as the local community.”

Dr Sheeran, Principal of Eden Primary School said: “We are very grateful for the work done by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Education Authority to provide a first class play facility which will be enjoyed for years to come by the pupils of Eden Primary School and the local community.”

