Olderfleet Primary School pupils benefit from new ICT suite thanks to funding from Brighter Futures

Pupils at a Larne primary school are preparing for the ‘jobs of tomorrow’ thanks to a new digital learning suite.

The mobile information and communication technology (ICT) unit has been established at Olderfleet PS after it received a grant from the Brighter Futures community fund programme, supported by Kilwaughter Minerals.

Brighter Futures acts as the charitable arm of Larne Football Club and has been in operation since 2019.

Caroline Rowley, Business Development Director of Kilwaughter Minerals, a major benefactor to Brighter Futures said: “We are proud to back Brighter Futures as part of our wider commitment to support projects and initiatives that make a difference in our community.

“Seeing how money from the programme is being used by Olderfleet Primary School provides a real tangible example of how the partnership is benefiting local people.

“As the name of the charity suggests, it’s all about creating pathways to ‘brighter futures’ and that is certainly what is ahead for these students.”

The money enabled Olderfleet PS to purchase 18 laptops, which can be moved around the school allowing all children to have access to a device in a variety of settings.

Ben Harvey, Principal at Olderfleet Primary School said: “The mobile ICT unit is opening up the whole world for our pupils in terms of learning and access to digital experiences that keep up with the needs of young people.

“We are able to offer these experiences both inside and outside, whether it is in the outside classroom or playground, so we’re really changing the traditional view of sitting in an ICT suite.

“They are improving their numeracy, literacy, desk top publishing, coding, really preparing for the jobs of tomorrow that haven’t even been created yet.”

Sharon Hill, parent and member of the Parent Teacher Association also welcomed the new additions to the school. “As a parent it is reassuring to know that Olderfleet Primary School is continuously committed to promoting and developing ICT skills and embedding technology in many ways throughout the curriculum,” she said.

"It gives all our pupils a chance to develop essential skills for the future in this rapidly changing world.”

Raymond Robinson, one of the Brighter Futures Trustees, said the charity was delighted to join with Kilwaughter Minerals in adding value to the community through the grants programme. He added: “This is a prime example of how the charitable fund is being implemented positively, to boost individuals and organisations across our Larne area. Our children are our future, and in Olderfleet Primary School, it will be brighter thanks to this grant for ICT resources."

Earlier this year, Kilwaughter announced it had pledged a further £20,000 to the Brighter Futures community funding programme, doubling its initial commitment.

Grants for group and community projects throughout Larne and the surrounding area are made available in four categories including Sport and Recreation, Business Enterprise, Education and Training and Community Needs.

