The principal of Roddensvale School in Larne has welcomed a proposal to introduce waiting restrictions opposite the school entrance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A letter from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads Traffic Management presented to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee says DfI Roads is “proposing to place waiting restrictions to prohibit motorists parking close to the bend opposite Roddensvale School”.

DfI Roads says it has received complaints from members of the public and Roddensvale School concerning cars parking “dangerously close to the bend” and outside the school entrance. It has proposed introducing legislation for new waiting restrictions at Roddens Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter to the borough council said: “After completing several site visits, DfI Roads is proposing to introduce ‘School Keep Clear’ waiting restrictions that will be enforceable at peak school times, 8.30 am until 9.15 am and 1.30pm until 3.15 pm, Monday to Friday, from 31 August until 30 June inclusive.

Roddens Court, Larne. Photo by: Google

“It is the intention that these proposed restrictions will provide a safer environment for all users on Roddens Court.”

Welcoming the development, John Madden, principal of Roddensvale School, said: “Any measures that assist with safety plus ease of access are most welcome. Governors at Roddensvale School have communicated the issues related to the access road to the Education Authority on several occasions.

“The governors and school would welcome new waiting restrictions as the safety and well-being of our pupils and staff remains our highest priority.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

DfI Roads said it is seeking the views of the council before proceeding to draft legislation. Councillors have also been advised of proposed legislation for waiting restrictions at Cairncastle Road, Ballygally.

Brustin Lee junction, Ballygally. Photo by: Google

A letter to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “DfI Roads have had concerns raised by members of the public in relation to cars parked dangerously close to the bend below the Brustin Lee development causing road safety concerns for both pedestrians and motorists.

“DfI Roads is proposing to introduce ‘No waiting at any time’ restrictions to prohibit motorists parking close to the bend on Cairncastle Road. It is intended that these restrictions will improve road safety for all stakeholders on Cairncastle Road.”