Doctor’s surgeries will be closing their doors for Christmas 🏥

The last thing anyone wants is to be unwell during the festive period.

GP surgeries will be closing their doors over the holiday season.

Here’s where you can go if you find yourself in need of medical attention.

No one wants to find themselves feeling unwell this Christmas, but with illnesses including norovirus, Covid and the flu on the rise this winter, you could find yourself feeling under the weather this holiday season.

It’s important to look after yourself during the holiday and that if you do find yourself needing medical care, you choose the best option for your needs. The festive period will impact the opening hours of your GP and pharmacies so accessing care when you feel unwell might look slightly different.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to go if you need medical care at Christmas or New Year’s.

Are GPs open over Christmas and New Year's?

GP surgeries will be open over the holiday season, but they will be closing their doors on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) and New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

You find out your GP’s opening hours by entering your postcode into the Find a GP section on NI Direct.

Where to go if you need medical care at Christmas?

If you find yourself feeling unwell over the Christmas period and your GP surgery is closed there are some options available.

If you have a mild or minor illness, you can find out information on common illnesses and their symptoms using the NI Direct A-Z symptom checker.

It’s important that you only seek medical attention if it is required, for example, if you are experiencing a common cold, upset stomach or sore throat, this can be treated with over-the-counter medications and plenty of rest.

If you need to access medical care but it’s not a life-threatening emergency, you can attend your local Minor Injury unit or urgent care service. Each health trust in Northern Ireland has it’s own service, you can find how to contact each one below:

For all emergencies that are life threatening call 999 immediately or attend your local accident and emergency (A&E) department.

You can find advice on how to improve your health and well-being this winter at Health-NI.