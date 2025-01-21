Cervical cancer patient urges woman to get screening that could save your life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Samantha Wilson, who was diagnosed with Stage One Cervical Cancer in September 2024, is sharing her cervical cancer journey as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to encourage women to attend for cervical screening.

“When the Doctor told me I had cancer, I did not take it in initially, I think I was in shock,” Samantha said.

"When I had time to process the news, I was terrified, absolutely terrified.

"I was terrified for my family, for my children. I have such a busy life schedule that I did not know who was going to look after my children.

Samantha Wilson shares her story during cervical cancer awareness month. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I did not know what it entailed with the treatment and I did not know what impact it would have completely on my life.”

Following Samantha’s diagnosis in September last year, she commenced treatment.

"When I told my family the news that I had cancer, they were in complete disarray,” she explained.

"Being 29, it was a complete shock and they had so many questions, but I could not give them all the answers as I had never been through it before.

"It was just unbearable the thought of what could happen and especially my Mum, the possibility of losing her daughter at 29 was just too much.

“I am just taking every day as it comes. I have ten years remission which is quite daunting, but we are just making memories with the children, spending time with the family, just doing the things that everyone took for-granted in life.

"We are just making the most of everything and we will deal with it when it comes again.

“The staff in the Ulster Hospital were amazing, very attentive and reassuring, it is obviously so daunting to go in and get treatment, but they set my mind at ease. I could not thank them enough.”

Ulster Hospital Gynae Oncology Nurse, Fiona Rice, said: “We are fortunate to participate in the Cervical Screening Programme which allows cells on the cervix to be monitored for changes from a very early stage.

"Early detection of cell changes on the cervix allows timely action for further investigation and treatment.

“I would recommend that anyone called for routine Cervical Screening should attend that appointment. I would also encourage everyone to be vigilant in recognising the signs and symptoms of Cervical Cancer, including abnormal vaginal bleeding usually between periods, after or during sex or at any time after the menopause; discomfort or pain during sex; other symptoms may include an unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge.

“It is important to seek immediate medical assessment if you have any of the symptoms above.”

Highlighting the importance of attending for Cervical Screening when called, Samantha added: “Please, when you get your appointment go get your test.

"Do not hesitate, just get it done. Fifteen minutes, that is all it takes.

"Then there is no heartache or heartbreak of losing a loved one, save your children the heartache.

"There is no what if’s or but’s. It can save your life. You can watch your kids grow up. You can be there for your family. It’s just silly not to.”