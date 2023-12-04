Christmas Hamper Appeal: final call for items required by Larne Foodbank
In a statement, thanking the community for its generous response to the annual appeal the charity highlighted which foods are still required.
It said: “ It’s been very busy at Larne Foodbank but we are excited to welcome in the equally fast paced month of December. The volume of donations that have been coming in to support both the Christmas Hamper Appeal and the winter increase in need has been amazing. We are very thankful for the generous financial contributions from local businesses organisations and individuals.
“Thank you to Quality Freight who donated a very generous £500 worth of the items that we needed for our hampers. We have been working closely with our partners CAP and Equality Period to finalise the plans for the Christmas Hamper Appeal. The items donated for the hampers will be delivered to the packing centre by our friends at ASAP Cargo.
A wonderful team of people have volunteered to help with packing and delivering the hampers. A few final items we still require based on the number of referrals that we have received are the following:
- tinned oval ham;
- jars of pasta sauce;
- jam/marmalade;
- trifle or jelly;
- cranberry sauce.
"If you are able we would love to receive these items by Wednesday 6th December or by Monday 11th December at the latest. Once again, we thank you for your continued support of Larne Foodbank. Without the generosity and kindness of local people, we would not be able to do what we do.”
Larne Foodbank has also thanked the Larne Grammar School community for its “generosity and kindness” in raising £2000 towards its charity’s work and donating “lots of items that we were in need of”.
The charity went on to highlight its Christmas holiday arrangements.
"We are so grateful for the hard work of our volunteers through the year. At Christmas, it is important to make sure that everyone has a time of rest. Our final distribution session before the Christmas break will be Friday, 22nd December, 2023, 10am – 12 noon and we will reopen for a distributions session on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024, 2pm – 3pm.”