Larne Foodbank has issued an appeal for final items for its Christmas hampers initiative.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, thanking the community for its generous response to the annual appeal the charity highlighted which foods are still required.

It said: “ It’s been very busy at Larne Foodbank but we are excited to welcome in the equally fast paced month of December. The volume of donations that have been coming in to support both the Christmas Hamper Appeal and the winter increase in need has been amazing. We are very thankful for the generous financial contributions from local businesses organisations and individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to Quality Freight who donated a very generous £500 worth of the items that we needed for our hampers. We have been working closely with our partners CAP and Equality Period to finalise the plans for the Christmas Hamper Appeal. The items donated for the hampers will be delivered to the packing centre by our friends at ASAP Cargo.

Volunteers helping to prepare Christmas hampers at Larne Foodbank. Photo submitted by Larne Foodbank

A wonderful team of people have volunteered to help with packing and delivering the hampers. A few final items we still require based on the number of referrals that we have received are the following:

tinned oval ham;

jars of pasta sauce;

jam/marmalade;

trifle or jelly;

cranberry sauce.

"If you are able we would love to receive these items by Wednesday 6th December or by Monday 11th December at the latest. Once again, we thank you for your continued support of Larne Foodbank. Without the generosity and kindness of local people, we would not be able to do what we do.”

Larne Foodbank has also thanked the Larne Grammar School community for its “generosity and kindness” in raising £2000 towards its charity’s work and donating “lots of items that we were in need of”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity went on to highlight its Christmas holiday arrangements.