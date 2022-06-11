Coleraine colleagues’ Donard climb raises £4k for Alzheimer’s

Stuart Roberts, Company Owner, Scott Drawmer, Assistant Store Manager, together with colleagues, family and friends climbed Slieve Donard and raised £4000 Alzheimer’s Society

A total of 16 from Tassee2ltd, a Vodafone franchise which has stores in Omagh, Newry, Coleraine and Enniskillen, got together to scale Slieve Donard, the tallest mountain in Northern Ireland, and raise funds for

Alzheimer’s Society and awareness of dementia.

Stuart Roberts, Company Owner said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the event together with colleagues from our stores, our Digital Sales Team and family and friends. We were lucky with the weather in what proved to be a challenging but enjoyable day in aid of a fantastic cause which is close to all our hearts. I’m really proud that our efforts will help Alzheimer’s Society be there for more people affected by dementia and create a lasting change.”

Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: “We are in awe of supporters like Stuart, Scott and their group of friends and family, whose brilliant fundraising efforts enable us to reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line. We are very grateful for their dedication to fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society, which ensures that we are able to support those who need it most.”