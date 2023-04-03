Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
4 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
27 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
52 minutes ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
59 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer

Darkness into Light: ‘beautiful’ painting created for fundraiser

An original oil painting is being raffled in support of this year’s Darkness into Light fundraising event organised by Pieta.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

Cavehill at Sunrise’ has been donated by doctor turned artist Anna McKeever, who is also an ambassador for the initiative, which is supported by Electric Ireland.

Taking place on the morning of Saturday May 6, people can either participate in one of the 16 organised walks, or run, swim or cycle in their own time or even take on a special challenge to fundraise for their communities.

Pieta and Electric Ireland were joined at the recent launch by representatives from 14 local mental health charities.

Most Popular
Artist Anna McKeever with her painting Cavehill at Sunrise.
Artist Anna McKeever with her painting Cavehill at Sunrise.
Artist Anna McKeever with her painting Cavehill at Sunrise.

Speaking at the launch, Anna said, “I initially trained as medical doctor and spent my career working in psychiatry and public health, before becoming a full-time artist. I am very aware of the impact mental illness can have, both on a professional and personal level. I am extremely proud to be an ambassador for Darkness into Light. I have created a bespoke oil painting for this year’s campaign, featuring Cavehill at sunrise.”

To be in with a chance of winning the artwork visit https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/AnnaMcKeeverDILPainting.

Bill Coyle, NI residential manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “This special sunrise event offers hope and solidarity to those impacted by suicide and self-harm across communities in Northern Ireland. We are delighted to welcome Anna on board as an Ambassador and are extremely grateful to her for the beautiful, bespoke and unique contribution she has made to this year’s campaign.”

The 16 walks and charity partners are as follows: Ormeau Park, PIPS; Antrim & Newtownabbey, Listening Ear; Ballymena, Turning Point NI; Hannahstown, Suicide Awareness and Support; Armagh, PIPS Hope and Support; Lurgan, PIPS Hope and Support; Dromore, Aware NI; Derry / Londonderry, Hurt; Castlederg, The Koram Center; Rostrevor, The Well Hub; Downpatrick, Suicide Down to Zero; Crossmaglen, PIPS Hope and Support, Samaritans of Newry; Bessbrook and Camlough, PIPS Hope and Support; Portaferry, Inspire Wellbeing; Lisnaskea, Oak Health Living; Cookstown, The Hubb.

Read More
'Trailblazing' campaigner Julie Lillis leaves a 'lasting legacy' for those livi...

Stephanie Manahan, CEO of Pieta, said: “Darkness into Light is an opportunity for all communities to bring people together in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion to help people at a very local level and to raise awareness on mental health and the impact of suicide and self-harm.”

Darkness Into LightSunrise