An original oil painting is being raffled in support of this year’s Darkness into Light fundraising event organised by Pieta.

‘Cavehill at Sunrise’ has been donated by doctor turned artist Anna McKeever, who is also an ambassador for the initiative, which is supported by Electric Ireland.

Taking place on the morning of Saturday May 6, people can either participate in one of the 16 organised walks, or run, swim or cycle in their own time or even take on a special challenge to fundraise for their communities.

Pieta and Electric Ireland were joined at the recent launch by representatives from 14 local mental health charities.

Artist Anna McKeever with her painting Cavehill at Sunrise.

Speaking at the launch, Anna said, “I initially trained as medical doctor and spent my career working in psychiatry and public health, before becoming a full-time artist. I am very aware of the impact mental illness can have, both on a professional and personal level. I am extremely proud to be an ambassador for Darkness into Light. I have created a bespoke oil painting for this year’s campaign, featuring Cavehill at sunrise.”

To be in with a chance of winning the artwork visit https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/AnnaMcKeeverDILPainting.

Bill Coyle, NI residential manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “This special sunrise event offers hope and solidarity to those impacted by suicide and self-harm across communities in Northern Ireland. We are delighted to welcome Anna on board as an Ambassador and are extremely grateful to her for the beautiful, bespoke and unique contribution she has made to this year’s campaign.”

The 16 walks and charity partners are as follows: Ormeau Park, PIPS; Antrim & Newtownabbey, Listening Ear; Ballymena, Turning Point NI; Hannahstown, Suicide Awareness and Support; Armagh, PIPS Hope and Support; Lurgan, PIPS Hope and Support; Dromore, Aware NI; Derry / Londonderry, Hurt; Castlederg, The Koram Center; Rostrevor, The Well Hub; Downpatrick, Suicide Down to Zero; Crossmaglen, PIPS Hope and Support, Samaritans of Newry; Bessbrook and Camlough, PIPS Hope and Support; Portaferry, Inspire Wellbeing; Lisnaskea, Oak Health Living; Cookstown, The Hubb.

