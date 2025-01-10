Lagan Valley Hospital ex-patients guilds’ six decades of dedication behind the counter
The group initially started out by taking trolleys with goods around the wards for patients. However, over the years they have turned the shop into a vital volunteer hub.
Since the group first started out they have raised an astonishing £300,000 to purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital and in the past year alone have raised £19,000, which highlights their continued dedication and hard work.
Recently this dedicated group raised £250 through their annual Christmas hamper ballot.
Ex-Patient’s Guild Member, Dorothy commented: “Being able to donate money to the hospital is so important to us as volunteers.
"We are a group of ladies who give up our time to help others, it makes what we do really worthwhile.”
Sonya Duffy, Volunteer Services Manager, expressed her thanks to the Guild.
She said: “The Lagan Valley Ex-Patients Guild has been an incredible support to the hospital for many decades.
"Their efforts have a real impact on patient care and their dedication and commitment to fundraising is truly inspiring.
"I would like to thank the members of the Guild for their generosity.
“The funds raised through initiatives like the Christmas hamper ballot continue to make a significant difference, helping to enhance patient care and support essential services at Lagan Valley Hospital.”