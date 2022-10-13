One in five us will experience sight loss in our lifetime, but did you know that over 50 per cent of sight loss is avoidable? Finaghy man Mark Bridgeland, who has experienced sight loss himself, wants to encourage everyone to attend regular eye appointments, and ensure they get checked out by an optometrist if they have even the slightest of concerns.

Mark who was diagnosed with a progressive sight condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa in his 40s, and now has no vision in his left eye and tunnel vision, said: “Sometimes conditions affecting your eyesight can progress really slowly, and if you’re not going to regular appointments, may be discovered too late to prevent long term sight loss.

“Knowing many people who are registered blind or partially sighted, many have said they didn’t think much of the changes they noticed in their sight, such as floaters or blurriness, and now they can hardly see. Early treatment can often prevent this happening.

“For myself, I didn’t get the support I could have had when I was younger because my eye condition wasn’t identified or understood properly. I became very frustrated in school, became the ‘problem child’, when really I may have thrived if I’d had support, things in large print, perhaps a classroom assistant.

“50 years ago they didn’t have the technology they have today, both to detect changes that could be a danger to sight, and to enable people with sight loss to carry out everyday tasks in a different way, for example using screen readers on a computer.

“Don’t dismiss any of your concerns. Get an appointment, or pick up the phone. That’s what these professionals are there for. There are no silly questions.

“You can also always contact RNIB. Their staff are always easy to talk to and very helpful. My life changed so much for the better since getting in contact with them. Yours can too.”

Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson meets with members of Lisburn Outlook visually impaired group at RNIB EyeCareWeCare roadshow for World Sight Day

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Scott Carson said: “I understand that sight is the sense people say they fear losing the most, yet we’re told an eye appointment with their optician is the one they are most likely to miss, cancel or avoid. An eye test could save your sight, or detect other underlying illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer.”

The Mayor urged people to follow advice and attend routine eye appointments at least once every two years - even if there is no change in your vision.

Robert Shilliday, RNIB Northern Ireland’s Country Director and Co-Chair of the NI Eyecare Network, said: “We want to ensure we are reaching as much of the population as possible with these eye health messages.

“The #EyeCareWeCare campaign also seeks to connect the 57,500 blind and partially sighted people currently living in Northern Ireland with all the available forms of services and support across the statutory, community and voluntary sectors.

Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson welcomes EyeCareWeCare roadshow to Lisburn Bow Street Mall. L-R Robert Shilliday RNIB NI Director, Mark Bridgeland, Mayor Scott Carson