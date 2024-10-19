Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Red Bay RNLI crew member has successfully climbed Ben Nevis in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Red Bay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager Kevin Allen joined his two brothers Stephen and Martin and lifetime friend Jim McDowell in climbing to the top of the largest mountain in the UK, no mean feat with the famous Ben Nevis summit being 1,345m above sea level.

The mountain challenge renowned for testing one’s abilities, strength and endurance was part of supporting Jim who has committed to climbing a mountain a month in his 60th year to achieve the height of Mount Everest in aid of the MND Association.

MND affects the nerves known as motor neurones. These nerves are found in the brain and spinal cord and they help tell our muscles what to do.

Kevin and Jim on the summit of Ben Nevis. Credit RNLI

With MND, messages from the motor neurones gradually stop reaching the muscles. This leads the muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste, which can affect how people. walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe.

"Jim’s father Tommy worked for Cory Towage and then Svitzer in Belfast for over 20 years and when we were growing up together, regaled us with stories of ships and towing in the port,” Kevin explained.

"Sadly, Tommy died eight years ago very quickly after being diagnosed with MND and this was our way of supporting our friend and remembering Tommy, while also raising funds for this worthy cause.”

For anyone who would like to make a donation to the charity following the completion of Kevin’s challenge, they can do so via Jim’s JustGiving page.