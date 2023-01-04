Rugby star and Motor Neurone Disease marathon fundraiser Kevin Sinfield has lent his support to a little Coleraine girl who ran her own ‘7 in 7’ challenge by sending her a message and a donation!

P2 Irish Society Primary School pupil Beth Young recently ran seven 2km (junior parkrun distance) circuits over seven days, starting on Boxing Day and finishing on New Year's Day at the Portrush Junior Parkrun.

The incredible young lady from Damhead outside Coleraine decided she wanted to raise money for a charity which has become very close to her family’s hearts, the MND Association, after her uncle David was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Advertisement

Rugby league great Sinfield ran his 7 ultra marathons in 7 days in November inspired by team mate Rob Burrow’s playing number. In 2019, Rob Borrow learned that he had incurable Motor Neurone Disease.

Young Beth on the run with supporters

Advertisement

Now, after hearing the story of Beth’s fundraising, the rugby legend got in touch to send her a message of congratulations and a very special donation.

Writing on Beth’s JustGiving page, Sinfield wrote: “What a lovely thing you have done. I’ve just been sent this and I wanted to support you. The MND community will be so so proud. Let’s keep banging the drum! Well done Kev.”

Advertisement

The Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league star also donated £77.77 to Beth’s fundraising in a special nod to their 7 in 7 fundraising campaigns.

Beth’s mum Elaine explained: “After her dad Ian and myself took part in different charity fundraisers, Beth wanted to complete an event of her own.

Bravo Beth!

"Beth took on her own 7 in 7 challenge inspired by Kevin Sinfield who completed 7 ultra marathons in 7 days. She ran every morning regardless of the weather, which was mostly freezing cold and wet, and she never once complained.

Advertisement

"We were grateful for the support she received every day from her friends who turned out each morning to cheer her on. We are extremely proud of Beth who has so far raised £1500 for MND Association."

Beth initially set a target of raising £777 for Motor Neurone Disease Association but has easily surpassed that. Donations can still be made via her Just Giving page Beths 7in7.

Advertisement

Family and friends congratulate Beth on finishing her Seven in Seven challenge