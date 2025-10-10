Trust consultant honoured with national lifetime achievement award

South Eastern Trust Consultant Geriatrician, Dr Rosemary Kelly, has been presented with a prestigious national ‘Marjorie Warren Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the British Geriatrics Society (BGS) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the care of older people.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the first time in a decade that the award has returned to Northern Ireland.

The award, named in honour of Dr Marjorie Warren, the founder of modern geriatric medicine, is presented annually to a professional who has made an exceptional impact on healthcare for older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kelly has worked as a Consultant Geriatrician for over 20 years at Lagan Valley Hospital and the Ulster Hospital, where she has been instrumental in developing and delivering a wide range of vital services. These include multiple frailty services, an intermediate care service and an osteoporosis service.

Dr Rosemary Kelly, (Consultant Geriatrician) has received the Marjorie Warren Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the British Geriatrics Society (BGS) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the care of older people. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Dr Kelly’s leadership roles have also been extensive. She served as Chair of the British Geriatrics Society, Northern Ireland, from 2011–2014 and was Co-Chair of the Northern Ireland Frailty Network from 2017–2018. She has also been pivotal in promoting education and training, having established a regional training group for Registrars in elderly care, introduced frailty teaching for Foundation Doctors in Northern Ireland and consistently championed the importance of elderly care as a career path for younger doctors.

Reflecting on the award, Dr Kelly said: “Marjorie Warren was the ‘Mother of Geriatric Medicine’ who promoted the importance of multidisciplinary team care, early mobilisation and active engagement of the older person in their daily activities.

"She also championed for better communication with patients and relatives. Her career was spent not only in research, but in advocating for her patients at ward level as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel I have followed in Marjorie Warrens footsteps. I have received this award, not for research in elderly care, but for my dedicated ward work over many years in the Trust, bringing Marjorie Warrens principles into my role throughout my time in Lagan Valley Hospital and now in the Ulster Hospital.”

Dr Kelly continued: “My approach has always been to treat each older person with care and compassion, to promote realistic medicine with them and their families and to be supported by excellent multidisciplinary teams along the way.

“I have always regarded it as a privilege to work with older people I have also loved education and all the education roles I have held in the South Eastern Trust. It has been an honour to encourage younger doctors to consider elderly care as a specialty.”

Congratulating Dr Kelly, South Eastern Trust Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine and Cancer Services, Marc Neil, stated: “We are immensely proud of Rosemary’s achievements and the incredible contribution she has made, both locally within our Trust and Regionally across Northern Ireland. Her dedication, leadership and passion for improving services for older people is inspiring and this award is a very well-deserved recognition of her lifelong commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kelly added: “I would like to dedicate this award to the colleagues who have supported and encouraged me throughout my career and also helped me develop new services.

"To be recognised for something you love doing and I have always regarded as an honour to do, is truly humbling.

"I am proud to bring this award home to the South Eastern Trust.”