Trust service user praises My Care app explaining it helps her take control of her health

Launched in the South Eastern Trust the ‘My Care’ app has been described as “empowering” by a service user.

Julie Power has shared how she has found the app “the best way forward” when it comes to the management of her medical data.

The My Care app gives patients and service users access to some of their healthcare information on their digital devices, via an app or web browser.

For those who choose to download the My Care app, it is free and optional to use. A patient or service user, may permit proxy access to third parties, such as a carer or family member, to help them manage their care.

Julie Power discusses the My Care app with Deputy Staff Nurse Natalie Hoey. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Julie explained: “As a rare disease patient, having access to all my information, means you are more in control and can manage that information.

“When the My Care app was launched, I was very keen to get my hands on it right away.

"As a rare disease patient, My Care is really important for me as a way to communicate with all the different consultants that I attend.

“As well as appointments within the South Eastern Trust, I attend a specialist clinic in Cambridge and because it has the same system, the clinicians have access to my information as well.

"It means that I don’t have to travel as we can have telephone conversations and they are happy with the care that I am receiving. There is no duplication anymore.

“With My Care, I’m much more aware of my medical data and having access to my test results.

"I’m amazed at how quickly you can access those. When it comes to your medical visits, you are home and have a record of that visit and you know exactly what has happened and what they plan to do.

"It is really easy to use. You are notified of your appointments and everything is there for you to see.

"It’s all in one place and you don’t have to carry notes with you. It is definitely the best way for going forward.

"I feel much more empowered with My Care and much more in control. This is the future.”