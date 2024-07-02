Two pillars of health care retire: Allied Health and Primary Care assistant directors bid farewell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Eastern Trust Interim Assistant Director of Primary and Integrated Care’s Janice Colligan and Assistant Director, Allied Health Professionals Aveen McCraith both recently retired after 40 years each of dedicated service to the health and social care family.

Both women were joined by family, friends and colleagues who had gathered to celebrate the contribution and wealth of knowledge each had made and brought to their chosen medical professions.

Janice’s family and colleagues heard how her nursing career began in the Royal Victoria Hospital in July 1981, during the, “height of the Troubles”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was during this time that I learnt the importance of my close friendships, the people and the patients,” Janice said.

Assistant Director, Allied Health Professionals Aveen McCraith and Interim Assistant Director of Primary and Integrated Care’s Janice Colligan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I later undertook a Diploma in Health Visiting and worked both in Belfast and in the Down and Lisburn Trust as a Health Visitor and later took up a post in Care Management.

“For the last 24 years I have held a number of different senior management positions culminating in the role of Assistant Director for Primary and Integrated Care.”

Janice described how her career had been an “incredible journey”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I am honoured to be part of such a wonderful organisation and have had the opportunity to work with some amazing people and made lifelong friendships. Together we have accomplished so much and I am so proud of my teams and the impact they have made to peoples’ lives.

Janice is pictured with her husband Stephen, daughter Victoria, son Andrew and Director of Primary Care and Older People Clare-Marie Dickson. Pic credit:: SEHSCT

“As I move into retirement I am looking forward to having more time with my family, who have been there every step of the way, and my friends. I am excited for the new adventures which lie ahead.”

Those who had gathered heard how Aveen began her career as a Junior Physiotherapist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in August 1988 before joining the South Eastern Trust as a Senior Physio ‘in the heart of the Downe’ Hospital in April 2007.

“My whole life has been learning, growing up I loved anatomy, I loved cars and decided to become a ‘people mechanic’,” said Aveen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aveen described how she had worked in the Royal’s ICU, “through some of the most horrific times of the Troubles.”

Aveen McCraith celebrates her retirement with husband Stephen, daughter Susan, son Johnny, Director of Primary Care and Older People Clare-Marie Dickson and Director of Nursing, Patient Experience and Allied Health Professionals Dr David Robinson. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Aveen continued: “In 2013 I moved to a new role as Principal Physiotherapist for Governance, Learning and Development and Community Physiotherapy Outpatients, Pelvic Health and the Prison Healthcare team.

“This resulted in a number of service developments including the successful introduction of self-referral to outpatient physiotherapy services.

“Since moving to the South Eastern Trust I have learned so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a huge honour and a great privilege to have to have worked in health care in Northern Ireland and I have been very fortunate to have worked with many wonderful individuals, service users, excellent clinicians, managers and staff.”

Director of Primary Care and Older People Clare-Marie Dickson, who had written a personalised keep sake poem for Aveen and Janice, said: “It has been my greatest privilege over the last few years to work alongside Janice and Aveen within Primary Care and Older People.

"They epitomise everything that is good about our health service.