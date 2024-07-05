Ulster Hospital ‘Home from Home’ unit hosts open day for mums-to-be
and live on Freeview channel 276
No booking is required for this informal Open Day. Expectant mums can drop in anytime between 12noon and 2pm to enjoy a coffee, engage in friendly conversation and tour the unit.
Home from Home Unit Ward Managers, Lindsay Cosgrove and Andrea Watson said: "We are thrilled to open our doors to expectant mums.
“This event will provide a relaxed environment to allow them to familiarise themselves with our unit, meet our dedicated team and ask any questions they may have about their upcoming birthing experience."
The Ulster Hospital Home from Home Maternity Unit is designed to provide a comfortable and supportive environment for childbirth, with a focus on personalised care and the wellbeing of both mother and baby.
The facility is equipped with modern amenities and staffed by experienced professionals committed to delivering exceptional midwifery care.