Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Home from Home Maternity Unit in the Ulster Hospital is holding an Open Day for expectant mums on July 29 from 12noon to 2pm.

No booking is required for this informal Open Day. Expectant mums can drop in anytime between 12noon and 2pm to enjoy a coffee, engage in friendly conversation and tour the unit.

Home from Home Unit Ward Managers, Lindsay Cosgrove and Andrea Watson said: "We are thrilled to open our doors to expectant mums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mums-to-be welcomed to Ulster Hospital Home from Home unit open day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“This event will provide a relaxed environment to allow them to familiarise themselves with our unit, meet our dedicated team and ask any questions they may have about their upcoming birthing experience."

The Ulster Hospital Home from Home Maternity Unit is designed to provide a comfortable and supportive environment for childbirth, with a focus on personalised care and the wellbeing of both mother and baby.