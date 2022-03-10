Enjoying a cup of coffee at the Big Breakfast event in aid of Cancer Research NI held in Walsh's Hotel in 2007 were Bernadette Warnock and Collette McGrath.
10 pictures to take you back to a fundraising breakfast in Maghera in 2007

Our latest selection of old photos from the Mid Ulster Mail archives features a charity ‘Big Breakfast’ back in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 2:53 pm

Organised by the members of the Maghera committee of Cancer Research NI, the breakfast was held in Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera.

Have a look and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

1.

Ian Milne, Magherafelt District Council chairman, hands over a cheque to Maghera Cancer Research NI committee chairperson Violet Philips at the successful Big Breakfast event in aid of Cancer Research NI. Included in the picture are Kate Lagan (Vice-Chairperson) and Glenda Milligan (Cancer Research Community fundraiser).

2.

In attendance at the Big Breakfast event in aid of Cancer Research NI were Paul McFlynn, Fergal Mackle and Ciaran O'Kane.

3.

Pictured at the Big Breakfast event in aid of Cancer Research NI held in Walsh's Hotel were Gerry, Josie, Anna and Josie.

4.

Enjoying their breakfast were Maura Lee and Alva Cudden.

