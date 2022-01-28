IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2007-2008

Members of Kells and Connor YFC line up for a photo during the Lisnamurrican YFC sports night. BT19-236AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Members of Kells & Connor YFC committee and guests at the club’s annual dinner in the Tullyglass House Hotel. Back row, L-R, Emma McIlveen, Gemma Young, Sarah Herbinson. Front, L-R, Ryan Montgomery (treasurer), Peter Allen (club leader), Patricia Crockard (secretary) and Lyndsey Montgomery (PRO). BT48-122JC

Emma McIlveen, Laura Dunlop, Lyndsey Montgomery and Sarah Herbinson who attended the Kells & Connor Young Farmers Club annual dinner in the Tullyglass House Hotel. BT48-121JC

Kells & Connor YFC at the Co Antrim YFC annual awards evening in Tullyglass Hotel. BT45-106JC

Chillag Louw (left) and Anna Rossouw (right) from South Africa, who are currently working in the province are seen here with Gemma Currie from Kells & Connor YFC at the Co Antrim awards evening in Tullyglass. BT45-104JC

Members of Kells & Connor YFC at the Co Antrim YFC annual awards evening in Tullyglass House Hotel. Back row, L-R, Lynsey Montgomery, Sarah Herbinson. Front, L-R, Laura Ashenhurst, Amy Ashenhurst and Laura Dunlop. BT45-102JC