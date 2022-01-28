IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
More every week in the Ballymena Times.
Here are some from 2007-2008
Members of Kells and Connor YFC line up for a photo during the Lisnamurrican YFC sports night. BT19-236AC
Members of Kells & Connor YFC committee and guests at the club’s annual dinner in the Tullyglass House Hotel. Back row, L-R, Emma McIlveen, Gemma Young, Sarah Herbinson. Front, L-R, Ryan Montgomery (treasurer), Peter Allen (club leader), Patricia Crockard (secretary) and Lyndsey Montgomery (PRO). BT48-122JC
Emma McIlveen, Laura Dunlop, Lyndsey Montgomery and Sarah Herbinson who attended the Kells & Connor Young Farmers Club annual dinner in the Tullyglass House Hotel. BT48-121JC
Kells & Connor YFC at the Co Antrim YFC annual awards evening in Tullyglass Hotel. BT45-106JC
Chillag Louw (left) and Anna Rossouw (right) from South Africa, who are currently working in the province are seen here with Gemma Currie from Kells & Connor YFC at the Co Antrim awards evening in Tullyglass. BT45-104JC
Members of Kells & Connor YFC at the Co Antrim YFC annual awards evening in Tullyglass House Hotel. Back row, L-R, Lynsey Montgomery, Sarah Herbinson. Front, L-R, Laura Ashenhurst, Amy Ashenhurst and Laura Dunlop. BT45-102JC
The Mayor of Ballymena Councillor Maurice Mills, the Deputy Mayor Councillor PJ. McAvoy and volunteers of the Friends of Kells and Connor Medical Practice look on as little David Blair hands over a cheque to James Currie, Chairman and Dr. S. Bill at a fund raising Coffee Morning. BT38-039JM.