St MacNissi's Primary: fab throwback photos as Larne school marks 25th anniversary

By Helena McManus
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 17:56 BST
There were celebrations at St MacNissi's Primary recently as staff, families and pupils marked the 25th anniversary of the school building.

The Larne school held an event on September 30 to recognise the important milestone, with pupils also marking the occasion by burying a time capsule filled with messages in the school garden.

We’ve had a look through the archives and turned up these fab photos of events at the school through the years.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

St MacNissi's Primary School held a variety of charity fundraising events in 2007, including bring and buy sales, book fairs and bun sales. Pictured are some of the children and principal Mrs Brady handing over a cheque for £1000 to Sister Mary McAteer for a mission in South Africa. LT26-359-PR

Performing the Haka at the St MacNissi's Primary School Fair Trade Tea Dance, 2010. LT12-310-PR

Daniella, Eva, Erin and Cara at the St MacNissi's Primary School Halloween Parade in 2010. LT44-349-PR

Winners of the Port of Larne Christmas tree decoration competition from Cairncastle and St MacNissi's Primary Schools, pictured in 2006 with Harbourmaster Trevor Wright, P&O Irish Sea customer manager Laura Gilmour and Stena Line operations manager Shane Forsythe. The winners are (from left): Matthew (3rd), Nicole (1st), Eve (2nd), Declan (3rd), Shannon (2nd) and Sarah (1st). LT51-328-PR

