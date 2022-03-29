PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Apt 24A The Promenade, Portstewart, BT55 7AD

This week’s featured property offers stunning seaside living on Portstewart’s ever-popular Promenade.

FEATURES

Second to third floor duplex apartment

Two Bedrooms, one Reception Room

Panoramic sea and coastline views from both floors

Private entrance to staircase (No Lift)

Gas central heating

uPVC double glazed windows

Oak interior doors

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

GROUND FLOOR

Private entrance at the rear of the property leading to Second Floor, with uPVC glass panelled door and water tap.

SECOND FLOOR

Landing:

With smoke alarm.

Entrance Hall with tiled floor, glass panelled staircase, interior window between hall and kitchen, wall mounted radiators.

Lounge/Dining Area: 7.38m x 4.23m (24’ 3” x 13’ 11”) with granite tiled raised fireplace, wooden mantle, point for electric fire, 4 windows to the front with seating and inset window blinds, tiled floor, wall mounted radiator, glass panelled Oak door from hall, recess lighting, smoke alarm, built-in seating bench for dining, archway to:

Kitchen: 3.75m x 3.11m (12’ 4” x 10’ 2”) with low level units including 2 sets of saucepan drawers, larder unit with pull out drawers, storage unit housing Vaillant gas boiler, double bowl stainless steel sink unit, integrated Zanussi fridge / freezer, integrated Indesit dishwasher, Neff hob, Nordmende feature extractor fan, granite worktop and upstand, tiled floor, recess lighting, smoke alarm, wall mounted radiator.

Shower Room: comprising PVC panelled shower enclosure with main shower fitting, large wash hand basin set in vanity unit, w.c., extractor fan, recess lighting, feature recess shelving display with trim lighting, wall mounted radiator, 3 storage cupboards, feature recess mirrored bathroom cabinet with light above, tiled floor, frosted glass panelled Oak door from hall.

THIRD FLOOR

Landing: With Velux window, smoke alarm.

Bedroom (1): 5.09m x 3.03m (16’ 8” x 9’ 11”) plus recess which has built-in wardrobes and storage, 2 large Velux windows, television point, European power points.

Bedroom (2): 3.9m x 3.11m (12’ 10” x 10’ 2”) (Max) plus built in mirrored sliderobes with shelving and railings, two built in headboards with shelving, one large Velux window, access to eaves storage, European power point.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Communal yard to the rear with storage.

DIRECTIONS

On approaching Portstewart along the Coleraine Road, continue onto the Promenade and Apartment 24A is situated closer to the Harbour end of the Promenade.

Agent: McAfee Properties, Portstewart: 028 7083 2233

