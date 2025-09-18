Jeans for Genes Week 2025 will take place from Monday 15 – Sunday 21 September 2025 | Jeans for Genes

This week marks the 30th anniversary of Jeans for Genes, one of the UK’s most recognised fundraising campaigns, which has raised more than £52.3 million since its launch in the 1990s.

Every September, schools, workplaces and families across the country pull on their denim to raise awareness and vital funds for the 1 in 25 children in the UK living with a genetic condition. That’s one child in every classroom.

Over three decades, Jeans for Genes has:

Awarded 429 grants, supporting 190 charities nationwide.

Funded pioneering gene therapy research and specialist clinical roles.

Delivered consultant-led support days and psychological care for families.

Reduced isolation through family weekends and peer networks.

With more than 6,000 identified genetic conditions, many of which are rare, GPs may never encounter certain disorders in their careers. This lack of understanding can leave families without answers or adequate support. Jeans for Genes helps to fill this gap by funding charities that provide specialist knowledge, medical guidance and emotional support.

One example is the CGD Society, which fully funds a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Great Ormond Street Hospital thanks to Jeans for Genes. This role is crucial for families affected by Chronic Granulomatous Disorder (CGD), offering both expert care and ongoing wellbeing support.

Case Study: Aydin’s Story

Aydin was diagnosed with CGD at birth and has endured multiple surgeries and hospital stays.

Despite these challenges, he and his family are supported by Helen, the CGD Society’s Clinical Nurse Specialist, who is fully funded through Jeans for Genes.

Aydin’s mother, Carly, said: “Helen is an incredible advocate for all her patients.

“She gets the job done with unwavering kindness, empathy, and compassion.

“Any concerns I have about Aydin, or even my own health as a carrier, Helen is always just a phone call away. We couldn’t thank her enough.”

Anniversary Campaign

To mark its 30th year, Jeans for Genes has launched new educational resources for schools and an exclusive anniversary T-shirt and hoodie range. Jeans for Genes Week 2025 will take place from Monday 15 – Sunday 21 September 2025

A spokesperson for Jeans for Genes said:“For 30 years, Jeans for Genes has been a symbol of hope, resilience and community spirit.

“This anniversary is not only a celebration of what has been achieved, but also a call for the UK to rally once more so we can continue transforming lives for the next generation.

Schools, workplaces and individuals can sign up for a free fundraising pack and shop the official campaign merchandise at www.jeansforgenesday.org .