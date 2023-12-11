Local businesses have been getting into the Christmas spirit this year and doing their bit to support families in need throughout the borough. Marks and Spencer at the Abbey Centre and Turkington Construction in conjunction with Sensata Technologies in Antrim have all played their part in contributing to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s 2023 Christmas Toy Scheme.

This year, Turkington Construction in conjunction with Sensata Technologies became a community partner in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Toy Scheme. While working with Sensata Technologies on their new research and development facility in Antrim, Turkington Construction wanted to bring more to the area and leave a legacy by helping the local community.

Sensata Technologies, who recently announced their ambitious plans to expand their local footprint in the borough through the creation of a new £16.5 million facility at Global Point, became a Toy Scheme drop off point collecting donations for the council for over a month. These toys will be donated to local children and families in need. For more information visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/toys

Meanwhile, Marks and Spencer employees from the Abbey Centre store took the generous decision to replace buying each other Christmas presents this year and instead buy brand new toys and Christmas presents for local families who may be experiencing hardship this Christmas. They have collectively donated an amazing £1000 worth of new toys which will be distributed to local families in the borough through council’s local community partners.

The Mayor is joined by Lorraine Adamson from Community Advice and the team from M&S Abbey Centre. Photo submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “We are delighted to have these businesses rally behind our Christmas Toy Scheme. Sensata Technologies, who is already commercially invested in the borough and working in conjunction with Turkington Construction, are taking active steps to support the local community and in particular local families who may be experiencing hardship at Christmas, by becoming a delivery partner in the Christmas Toy Scheme.