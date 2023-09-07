Register
Coastguard and RNLI respond to paddle boarders in difficulty near Islandmagee

Paddle boarders are urged to wear suitable clothing and be informed about conditions before taking to the water.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
Portmuck Coastguard issued the advice after responding to paddle boarders in difficulty north of Portmuck, Islandmagee, around 4.25pm on Wednesday (September 6).

In a statement, the Coastguard said: “On arrival on scene it was evident that assistance was required to bring some of the paddle boarders back into the safety of the harbour. Larne RNLI inshore lifeboat assisted two of the group and their boards back to safety and the awaiting Coastguard Rescue Team, who gave water safety advice.

Paddle boarders got into difficulty to the north of Portmuck harbour. Photo: National WorldPaddle boarders got into difficulty to the north of Portmuck harbour. Photo: National World
Paddle boarders got into difficulty to the north of Portmuck harbour. Photo: National World
“It is vitally important before paddle boarding or heading out on any craft that you take time learn about tides, sea conditions, currents, wind speed and wind direction as all these play a massive part in your enjoyment of the activity in a safe manner.

“It is also important to ensure you are wearing suitable clothing, a buoyancy aid and have means to call for help if required.”

