Larne RNLI came to the rescue of a person on a small boat who got lost in thick fog off the Copeland Islands at the weekend.

The volunteer crew launched at 10.24pm on Saturday after a request by Belfast Coastguard in relation to a 3.5 metre rigid inflatable travelling to Donaghadee.

After making their way towards the last reported location of the casualty vessel, south of the Copeland Islands, the lifeboat crew members illuminated the area using flares to try and detect the boat, however visibility was severely reduced due to fog.

When further information was received detailing an earlier position, the RNLI volunteer crew made their way to the scene where the person was standing in the boat and waving their arms to raise the alarm. After being made comfortable and warm, the individual and the rigid inflatable boat were brought to Bangor marina.

The volunteer crew launched the all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran. Photo submitted by the RNLI

Speaking after the call out, Larne RNLI’s coxswain Frank Healy said: “This was an excellent response from our volunteer crew for a late night call in an area we don’t usually get called to. Everyone did their job and we have had a successful outcome.