Larne RNLI responds after small boat lost in thick fog off Copeland Islands
The volunteer crew launched at 10.24pm on Saturday after a request by Belfast Coastguard in relation to a 3.5 metre rigid inflatable travelling to Donaghadee.
After making their way towards the last reported location of the casualty vessel, south of the Copeland Islands, the lifeboat crew members illuminated the area using flares to try and detect the boat, however visibility was severely reduced due to fog.
When further information was received detailing an earlier position, the RNLI volunteer crew made their way to the scene where the person was standing in the boat and waving their arms to raise the alarm. After being made comfortable and warm, the individual and the rigid inflatable boat were brought to Bangor marina.
Speaking after the call out, Larne RNLI’s coxswain Frank Healy said: “This was an excellent response from our volunteer crew for a late night call in an area we don’t usually get called to. Everyone did their job and we have had a successful outcome.
"We would encourage anyone planning a trip to sea to always bring a means of communication with them such as a VHF radio or a mobile phone and make sure you let someone know where you are going and when you are due back, and always remember to contact 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard should any issues arise.”