Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Larne RNLI responds after small boat lost in thick fog off Copeland Islands

Larne RNLI came to the rescue of a person on a small boat who got lost in thick fog off the Copeland Islands at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The volunteer crew launched at 10.24pm on Saturday after a request by Belfast Coastguard in relation to a 3.5 metre rigid inflatable travelling to Donaghadee.

After making their way towards the last reported location of the casualty vessel, south of the Copeland Islands, the lifeboat crew members illuminated the area using flares to try and detect the boat, however visibility was severely reduced due to fog.

When further information was received detailing an earlier position, the RNLI volunteer crew made their way to the scene where the person was standing in the boat and waving their arms to raise the alarm. After being made comfortable and warm, the individual and the rigid inflatable boat were brought to Bangor marina.

Most Popular
The volunteer crew launched the all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran. Photo submitted by the RNLIThe volunteer crew launched the all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran. Photo submitted by the RNLI
The volunteer crew launched the all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran. Photo submitted by the RNLI
Read More
Six photos of Larne Area Community Cluster groups as new defibrillator guardians

Speaking after the call out, Larne RNLI’s coxswain Frank Healy said: “This was an excellent response from our volunteer crew for a late night call in an area we don’t usually get called to. Everyone did their job and we have had a successful outcome.

"We would encourage anyone planning a trip to sea to always bring a means of communication with them such as a VHF radio or a mobile phone and make sure you let someone know where you are going and when you are due back, and always remember to contact 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard should any issues arise.”

Related topics:Larne RNLI