A judge has warned a Co Antrim man to “prepare yourself” for prison after he admitted a catalogue of offending against police officers.

​Harley McHenry was due to go on trial at Antrim Crown Court but instead, defence counsel Brendan Kearney asked for the 33-year-old to be rearraigned on six of the seven charges against him.

When the counts were put to heavily tattooed McHenry again, he entered guilty pleas to five charges of assaulting police officers and one of causing criminal damage to a constable’s watch, all committed on March 5 last year.

Following the 11th hour dock confessions, prosecution counsel Catherine Chasemore asked for the outstanding charge of resisting police to be marked as ‘left on the books,’ an application which Judge Alistair Devlin agreed to.

Although none of the facts giving rise to the offences were opened on Wednesday, an earlier court heard how McHenry assaulted the four male constables and a female sergeant when they were called to Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney.

The officers had responded to reports of a couple fighting in the bar but when they arrived, the woman told police “nothing happened and they were not in a relationship”.

The reporting person maintained, however, that McHenry and the woman had been hitting each other but officers were not able to record a statement at the time “as the crew were engaged in restraining them both”.

"Both of them were highly intoxicated and violent and being disorderly,” said the constable, adding that according to the police case, McHenry was lashing out at the crew, biting them and kicking them.

In a statement released immediately after the incident, Chief Inspector McIldowney said that as officers arrested the pair: “In total, six officers were injured during this incident last night. The injuries sustained to our officers included bites to their arms, nails being dug into their arms causing broken skin and one officer was kicked to the head and body several times.

All officers were also continuously spat at during the incident, which is not only disgusting but completely unacceptable.”

In court on Wednesday, Judge Devlin revealed that McHenry, of an address at Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, has amassed 29 previous offences for assaulting and resisting police.

Applying for the plea and sentence to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report from probation, Mr Kearney conceded it was those offences which had elevated the case from the petty sessions to the Crown Court.

The fact the case was assessed as so serious as to warrant a Crown Court prosecution “cannot have come as any great shock,” said the judge, revealing that even after this incident, McHenry had been involved in two further attacks on police.

Adjourning the case to the end of August, Judge Devlin told the defendant that while he would grant bail in the meantime “on the basis of that record and the number of offences, it is highly likely that you will receive a custodial sentence”.

"You need to prepare yourself for that,” the judge said.