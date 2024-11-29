A 33-year-old banker, found sitting in her car in the middle of a street in Lurgan, was more than four times the drink driving limit, a court hears.

Gina Haggerton, from Bowens Court, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with failing to provide a preliminary breath test and driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard that on November 4, 2024 police received a report from a member of the public saying there was a possible drink driver in Bowen’s Meadow.

When police attended they saw a white car sitting in the middle of the street in the Bowen’s Manor area and, on approaching the driver, could smell intoxicating liquor on her breath. She was asked to provide a breath sample which she failed to so after multiple attempts.

"She told police she was going to smoke a cigarette and police told her she wasn’t allowed to do so. She was removed from the vehicle and conveyed to custody,” said the Prosecutor.

She revealed that while in custody Haggerton’s breath sample was 145 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-driving limit for breath alcohol in Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Haggerton’s barrister said: "She’s a banker employed by Nat West. She was also training to be a paramedic but knows with this conviction today this may never happen.

"The incident has brought home the need for her to change her ways. She accepts there is a correlation between her consumption of alcohol and getting into trouble. She attended the GP and was referred to Trasna House,” said the lawyer, adding that it is hope they will be able to provide help.

"She is taking steps to address the issue. She knows nothing can excuse her conduct on the date. Her and her partner were in the process of moving house. There was a lot of stress. "They were going back and forth between the two houses, an argument ensued and she got off-side. She sat in the car and she accepts she consumed alcohol. That was not the appropriate way to deal with the thing. She got offside, she says, to de-escalate.

"She does describe it as a massive mistake which is going to impact on her future,” said the barrister, who added that her client has a clear record.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I can see you are clearly upset about this, Miss Haggerton, and rightly so. This is an extremely high reading. It presents a real danger to yourself and other road users.”

The District Judge pointed out that Haggerton had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and comes before the court with a clear criminal record and a clear driving licence. He also said Haggerton showed a recognition of her problem with her attendance with the GP.

"That reading would normally attract a disqualification of in excess of two years. Given the early plea and the steps you’ve taken with alcohol detox, I will reduce that,” he said.

For driving with excess she was given a 16 months driving ban plus a £200 fine and the £15 Offender Levy. For failing to provide a preliminary breath test she was given a concurrent driving disqualification of 14 months plus a fine of £100.