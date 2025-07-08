The barrister for a Co Armagh man, accused of possessing indecent photos of a child and attempting to communicate with a child, is raising issues regarding his fitness to plead.

Peter Lyness, aged 37, from Derryall Road, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between September 30 and October 29, 2023.

He is also accused of making an indecent photo or pseudo photo of a child on dates between August 21, 2020 and October 29, 2023.

Lyness faces a third charge of possessing an indecent photo or pseudo-photo of a child also between August 21, 2020 and October 29, 2023.

A fourth charge accused the defendant of possession of an extreme photographic image on October 29, 2023.

When the charges were put to Lyness he was asked if he understood them and he responded: “Yes.”

A PSNI officer told the court she could connect Lyness to the charges.

A prosecutor said following discussions with Lyness’ barrister Ms Ciara Ennis, it was agreed that the matter could be taken to September 5 though the full file is due on August 6. At that stage it is proposed to set a date for a Preliminary Enquiry.

"Mr Lyness has a limited record,” said the prosecutor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan reminded Lyness of his bail condition which is not have unsupervised contact with anyone under aged 16 save for inadvertent contact.

He was released on his own court bail of £300.

Ms Ennis was granted legal aid as Lyness is on benefits. She said there are concerns about her client’s fitness to plead.