Buckfast-drinking Craigavon man, who followed two teenagers, threatened to damage a mother's car
Kris Gracey, aged 29, from Parkmore, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assault and one charge of threats to damage property.
The court heard that on January 10 this year, police received a report from two complainants who said a man known to them was ‘shouting at them’.
"That male followed the children to a further address. The mother came out to see what was going on. He threatened to damage their vehicle throughout the night,” a prosecutor told the court, adding Gracey stayed outside the property drinking Buckfast.
A defence barrister said Gracey was in custody since his arrest, adding his client felt these young teenagers were ‘annoying him’.
The district judge said he would impose an immediate custodial sentence of four months. “That means he is due to be released today,” he said.