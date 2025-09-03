Co Armagh man (76) faces charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, Craigavon court hears
The case against Frederick John Stanley English, from Glenview Drive, Lurgan, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.
He faces a single charge of attempted sexual communication with a child in that he intentionally attempted to communicate with ‘multiple female decoys’ aged under 16 on dates between May 2, 2023 and May 31, 2023.
A prosecutor said the full file is “still outstanding” and added: “we have been advised by the investigating officer that one tape transcript is outstanding.”
The prosecutor asked for a four-week adjournment for the full file from police or that the investigating officer attend court.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “One tape transcript is outstanding? I think this is quite a new matter. If that is all that’s outstanding I’ll expect the full file to be in and let’s review that on September 26.”