Only one taped transcript is outstanding in the police file against a 76-year-old man accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, a court has heard.

The case against Frederick John Stanley English, from Glenview Drive, Lurgan, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He faces a single charge of attempted sexual communication with a child in that he intentionally attempted to communicate with ‘multiple female decoys’ aged under 16 on dates between May 2, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

A prosecutor said the full file is “still outstanding” and added: “we have been advised by the investigating officer that one tape transcript is outstanding.”

The prosecutor asked for a four-week adjournment for the full file from police or that the investigating officer attend court.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “One tape transcript is outstanding? I think this is quite a new matter. If that is all that’s outstanding I’ll expect the full file to be in and let’s review that on September 26.”