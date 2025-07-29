Co Armagh man, accused of making indecent photos of children, is sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court
Joshua Boyle, aged 23, of Carnreagh, Tamnafiglassan, Craigavon, appeared before the court for a Preliminary Enquiry.
He faced a raft of charges including attempting to sexually communicate with a child on March 2, 2023. He also faced nine counts of making indecent images of children between May 8, 2022 and May 11, 2023.
Standing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, Boyle confirmed his date of birth and that he had received the papers in relation to the PE. He also confirmed he was aware of the 10 charges against him.
A Prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case against Boyle. Boyle’s barrister Mr David McKeown, agreed there was a case to answer.
Boyle was freed on bail and must return to Craigavon Crown Court for trial on September 5.