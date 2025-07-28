CCTV may be erected in Lurgan Park after the recent spike in anti-social behaviour, drug/alcohol issues and vandalism.

Visitors have been disgusted with the park which has been overrun at times by hooded youths causing distress to people trying to enjoy the park. Sectarian and other graffiti has been etched on to magnificent trees in the park which is deeply loved and valued by Lurgan residents and visitors for outside the area.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Haire is disgusted with the sectarian graffiti at Lurgan Park and has requested CCTV for the popular tourist spot.

It is understood that while the graffiti in the park was cleaned by workers in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, some of the graffiti was on bark and this was proving more difficult to remove.

With the usual summer surge in anti-social behaviour, the ABC council is ‘working with a supplier to explore CCTV options aimed at enhancing security’

DUP Councillor Peter Haire said he is horrified by the graffiti and anti-social behaviour. He said: “Once again, we are seeing anti-social behaviour in Lurgan Park – this time in the form of sectarian graffiti painted on trees. I completely condemn this disgraceful act.

"There is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour in our society. Our public park is meant to be a shared space for everyone, and this vandalism is both offensive and deeply damaging to community relations,” said the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor.

"I am renewing my call for council officials to erect CCTV in Lurgan Park to help deter these acts and to ensure those responsible are caught. The individuals involved must be brought before the courts and face the appropriate consequences for their actions.

"I have already informed council staff and requested that the graffiti be removed as a matter of urgency,” he said

A spokesperson from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “Council staff identified graffiti on trees in Lurgan Park last week and acted quickly to remove it. However, due to the graffiti being on bark, this is proving difficult to remove.

"With Lurgan Park experiencing ongoing anti-social behaviour, officers are working with a supplier to explore CCTV options aimed at enhancing security and preventing further incidents in this valued community space.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have not received a report concerning graffiti on trees in Lurgan Park at this time. Enquiries were conducted by our neighbourhood team, and this graffiti is not a new occurrence in the park - believed to have been in situ for some time.

"We investigate matters reported to police accordingly. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can contact police on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Lurgan Park is the largest urban park in NI and Ireland’s second largest urban park, second only to Phoenix Park in Dublin. With a lovely man-made lake, the park has 5km of pathways through mature woodland and open grassland. There is over 250 acres to roam, with many paths for walking, a super play area, tennis courts, bowling green, cricket wicket, football pitches and large green spaces.