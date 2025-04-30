Co Armagh man, accused of stalking a woman, is banned from Portadown and all DV8 stores in NI, Craigavon court hears
John Richardson, aged 47, from Derryhaw Road, Tynan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of stalking a woman on dates between August 15 and December 7 last year and harassing the same woman between similar dates.
Asked if he understood the charges, he responded: “Yes.”
A PSNI constable said he could connect the accused to the charges. Richardson’s lawyer had no issues with the connection but asked for a two-week adjournment to garner his client’s attitude to the charges.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons granted the adjournment until May 14 and converted Richardson’s police bail to court bail.
He was released on his own bail of £500 and is banned from contacting the complainant and four other people by any means.
He is also banned from Portadown apart from travelling along the Northway and barred from entering any DV8 store in NI.