Co Armagh man, accused of stalking a woman, is banned from Portadown and all DV8 stores in NI, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Co Armagh man, accused of stalking and harassing a woman, has been banned from entering Portadown and all DV8 stores in Northern Ireland.

John Richardson, aged 47, from Derryhaw Road, Tynan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of stalking a woman on dates between August 15 and December 7 last year and harassing the same woman between similar dates.

-

Read More
Work to start soon on replacing popular Craigavon footbridge after it was disman...
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

Asked if he understood the charges, he responded: “Yes.”

A PSNI constable said he could connect the accused to the charges. Richardson’s lawyer had no issues with the connection but asked for a two-week adjournment to garner his client’s attitude to the charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons granted the adjournment until May 14 and converted Richardson’s police bail to court bail.

He was released on his own bail of £500 and is banned from contacting the complainant and four other people by any means.

He is also banned from Portadown apart from travelling along the Northway and barred from entering any DV8 store in NI.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice