A Co Armagh man, who bit a police officer and kicked another, has had his sentence deferred so he could take part in a drug/alcohol programme in Tallaght, Dublin.

Ronan Doran, aged 20, of Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared on crutches before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of assaulting police.

Craigavon Area Hospital, Craigavon Co Armagh.

Police were called to Craigavon Area Hospital on February 22 this year to back up officers already dealing with Doran who had been brought to hospital by police to see mental health professionals.

"He was making threats to stab officers and attempting to spit at them. Whilst waiting to be triaged he began to rummage in his pockets and police deemed it necessary to remove him from the police vehicle and thoroughly search him,” a Prosecutor told the court.

During the search Doran bit one of the officers on his left leg resulting in "significant pain and bruising”. While he was being restrained he kicked another officer several times.

"He became increasingly volatile to the extent he had to be put in limb restraints,” said the Prosecutor.

She was interrupted by District Judge Michael Ranaghan who told Doran: “Given what I have heard so far, regardless of the crutch, you can go into the dock now.”

The Prosecutor said Doran had to be placed in the back of a cell van to “prevent disorderly behaviour at the hospital”.

Doran’s solicitor Mr Peter Murphy said his client is "very much aware” he is likely to get a custody sentence. “He is very much in fear of that this morning.”

Mr Murphy revealed Doran had been at the Bluestone Unit of Craigavon for "a period of time” and left a few days prior to this incident.

He said Doran had “abused alcohol” and found himself needing medical help but ended up in the back of a police van. The solicitor said his client remembered little of the incident but accepts the officers’ version of events.

Doran, the court heard, is on a waiting list for a place at New Hope Residential Centre, Tallaght, Dublin. “It’s an 80 acre farm and he is number 20 on the waiting list,” said Mr Murphy, adding he must contact them twice a week to see if there is a placement.

"If he did get placement he would be there for a year,” he said, adding they would work with his drug and alcohol problems.

Mr Murphy said his client had, despite support from his parents, had a “rough upbringing” in that he got involved with drink and drugs at an early age.

The solicitor added Doran had been in a job for eight months until the firm folded and was actively looking for work until his leg injury. He urged the District Judge to consider a suspended sentence to give him the opportunity to kick his addictions. “They are willing to give him that opportunity,” said Mr Murphy.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “It’s very important Mr Doran fixes his demons. His mother is in court and I have no doubt she doesn’t want to be here.

"What I have heard about your son is disgusting behaviour aimed at police officers,” he said, deferring sentencing for five months until January 7, 2026, to allow for the placement in Tallaght to proceed.