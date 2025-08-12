A Co Armagh man, who drank two bottles of Buckfast before rioting in Portadown, has been released on bail.

Jamie Smyth, aged 21, from Derrylileagh Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is facing two charges of riotous behaviour in West Street, Portadown on June 14 this year and riotous assembly on the same date.

A previous court heard Smyth drank two bottles of Buckfast ahead of the race riots in Portadown.

Smyth’s solicitor Mr John McCamley said his reapplying for bail due to a change in circumstances. He said Smyth had applied for bail in July but was refused however since then, despite an email stating that papers for a Preliminary Enquiry could be produced within three weeks, the solicitor had not seen the documents.

“He has been in custody since June 16 and has only one previous conviction for having no R plate. He is gainfully employed and got mixed up in something that he shouldn’t have done and has made admissions in relation to that,” said the solicitor, adding that “what has been happening on the ground has quietened down”.

He said his family are in court with a cash surety of £1k.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there had been a change of circumstances and that Smyth had admitted the offences.

A PSNI officer told the court there was further footage which places Smyth from 10.28pm on the same date – additional footage from that which the court was told about on the last occasion. She said police were opposing bail due to the risk of further offending.

"He said during interview that he had just gone to watch the demonstration but ended up being heavily involved in it,” she said.

She revealed she had watched the footage and saw Smyth throwing bottles on numerous occasions. He had a black metal litter bin and thrown it at police and thrown fireworks. She added these were all additional to the original charges.

Under questioning from Mr McCamley, she agreed that this footage hadn’t been shown to the defendant during questioning and he hasn’t had a chance to comment on it and that during interview he didn’t attempt to hide anything from police.

The solicitor said: “He has torn ligaments from that night. He has learned a very salutary lesson. This is a young man. Everyone makes mistakes. Lots of people would have went to the police station that night and said ‘no comment’. This young man has stood up and made admissions.”

He added there is nothing to suggest he is a risk of further offending. “Furthermore the police can trust him as he opened up and was frank and honest with them.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There is a real drive and a public interest in keeping people who engage in this sort of activity in custody.”

He said if he didn’t give Smyth bail, by the time the Preliminary Enquiry would be held he would have served the equivalent of an eight month sentence.

He agreed that the risk of reoffending is lessened. “I am reluctantly granting bail today with a raft of restrictions,” he said. Smyth is banned from Portadown apart from attending medical, Probation and legal appointments and is banned from drinking alcohol.