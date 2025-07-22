A 31-year-old man, who was brought to the ground by police, had become ‘irate’ and ‘aggressive’ towards them, a Craigavon court has heard.

Martin Beattie, aged 31, from Garvaghy Park, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to assaulting a PSNI officer and resisting police on October 3 last year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Thursday, October 3 last year, police were contacted about another incident. When officers arrived, Beattie was spotted entering a neighbour’s address and it was there he was arrested.

"While effecting the arrest the defendant became extremely irate displaying outbursts of verbal aggression which turned physical towards a number of attending officers,” a prosecutor told the court.

"The defendant was taken to the ground in a controlled manner,” he said, adding that Beattie “struck out” at one of the officers causing an injury to his arm – describing it as a “small cut”.

Beattie’s solicitor, Mr Richard Monteith, said his client has a very limited record with only one entry from nine years ago regarding a “relationship situation” which was dealt with via Probation.

Regarding the matter which police came to investigate, Mr Monteith said his client explained that he “wasn’t guilty of that” and he “couldn’t understand why police would then wish to arrest him”.

"He protested too much. He failed the attitude test. He hasn’t done that before though he has had brushes with the law before. In all of those occasions he has behaved properly and respectfully with the police,” said Mr Monteith.

"I know it was described that he was brought to the ground in a controlled manner. As you can imagine that was reasonably forceful in the circumstances and therefore he kicked out in response to that,” said the solicitor, adding Beattie had injuries from different accidents over the years and has residual pain in a variety of limbs.

"Therefore the controlled manner and him being on the ground affected either his frame of mind or the pre-existing injuries that he suffers from,” he added. “He accepts through his plea he responded poorly.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Beattie was saved from immediate custody by his early plea. He sentenced him to three months in prison suspended for 12 months on each charge.