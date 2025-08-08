A teenage R driver, who was clocked speeding at 114mph on the M1, is branded as a “real danger” to other road users.

Aras Bajarkevicius, aged 19, from Drumford Meadow, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

The court heard that on May 30 this year at around 8.30pm police conducting a speed check at Junction 12 of the M1 near Portadown spotted a Volkswagen Golf travelling at 114mph.

The defendant’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said his client was in court but had forgotten to bring his driving licence adding he already had five points on it and he is an restricted driver.

Mr Reid said the reading was “too high” and the “consequences could have been devastating”. He added his client is working as a warehouse operative and pays housekeeping to his parents.

"Since he was stopped he has moderated his driving. This has been a huge wake up call for him,” said Mr Reid, adding his client received two penalty points for having no R plates and more points imposed due to the vehicle being in a dangerous condition.

Mr Reid said his client had struggled to get his licence in the first place. “He did obviously pass it. He has spoken to his employer and if he is off the road for a period of time they have indicated they can work around it.

"He does ordinarily require the car for travelling. He travels to Lisburn and Belfast to run auctions. He does have quite a bit of responsibility,” said Mr Reid, adding if he lost his licence and had to do the test again his job may be in jeopardy.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it is one of the highest speeds he has encountered. “It’s a real danger to other road users,” he said adding, ‘You could have killed somebody. That is why I have to take you off the road.”

The District Judge said he had considered revoking the 19-year-old’s licence but because of his solicitor’s intervention he decided against it.

"It was a grossly excessive speed Mr Bajarkevicius. You need to learn a lesson,” said the District Judge, adding he would ban him from driving for two and a half months and fine him £250 plus the £15 Offender Levy.