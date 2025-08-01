Co Armagh woman to stand trial accused of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting patients at the dementia unit in Craigavon Hospital
Ciara Corvan, aged 27, from Cathedrals View, Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.
She faced nine charges of ill-treating or neglecting a patient at the Gillis Ward, Bluestone Unit, Craigavon Area Hospital.
The Gillis Ward is a specialist ward within the Bluestone Unit which cares for patients suffering from dementia and related illnesses.
Corvan is accused of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a female patient on a date unknown between December 31, 2022 and June 1, 2023.
She is also accused of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a male patient on August 8, 2023.
A third charge accuses Corvan of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting another female patient on a date unknown between January 31, 2023 and March 1, 2023.
A fourth charge accused her of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting the same female patient on April 28, 2023 and a fifth similar charge dated June 30, 2023.
Charge six accuses Corvan of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a third woman on dates between March 31, 2023 and May 1, 2023.
Charge seven accuses the defendant of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a second male patient on May 15, 2023.
Charge eight accuses Corvan of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a third male patient on dates between October 6, 2022 and November 30, 2023.
The final charge accuses her of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting the same male patient on dates between October 6, 2022 and November 30, 2023.
The charges were put to the defendant after which a Prosecution lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case to answer. Corvan’s barrister offered no contrary submissions.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there is a prima facie case.
The defendant was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on September 9 this year. She was released on her own court bail of £500.
Corvan’s barrister applied for Legal Aid due to the “extremely serious nature” of the charges, adding her client is still employed by the Trust but is suspended with “partial pay” pending a HR meeting. She is also in part-time employment.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and “they are a difficult read”. He granted Legal Aid.