A Co Tyrone mature student reported to police driving in the carpark at Loughry Campus in Cookstown, on St Patrick’s night, has lost his licence for a year.

Elton John Clogherty, aged 49, from Meadow Brook, Fintona, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of failing to provide a specimen while driving unfit, and failing to provide a specimen for a preliminary test.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at 1.29am on March 18, police were tasked to Loughry Campus in relation to a student driving in the carpark.

Prosecuting counsel said security guards at the campus had reported that the defendant had driven down towards the road and then turned and came back to the park.

The lawyer said on speaking to Clogherty, who appeared to be asleep in the seat, they noticed signs of intoxication. He said the defendant refused to provide a preliminary specimen and became aggressive.

At 1.50am, he was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where he refused to provide an evidential specimen.

A defence lawyer explained Clogherty had lost his way in the campus grounds. He said it was March 17 and he had planned to stay at the campus that night.

The lawyer said Clogherty had health issues and had returned to college in order to further his education.

He added there was no excuse for him twice failing to provide a specimen. Pleading for leniency, he asked the court to make the loss of the defendant’s licence as short as possible.