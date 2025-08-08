Co Tyrone teenager picking up his girlfriend from the cinema fined £250 for having no insurance

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A 19-year-old Cookstown man was fined £250 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Rolandhino Garces from Coolreaghs Crescent was also fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while unsupervised.

Prosecuting counsel said on May 23 at 10.32pm in Burn Road car park, Cookstown, police spoke to the defendant who was sitting in a vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said he did not have a full licence and checks showed he had no insurance. He said the defendant later produced a provisional driving licence.

Dungannon Courthouse | Googleplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | Google
placeholder image
Read More
Plans afoot to unveil Coalisland Camino - a 26.4km pilgrimage trail taking in ma...

Garces, who was not professionally represented, said he had been picking up his girlfriend from the cinema.

He explained that he thought he was paying for insurance but the policy had been cancelled.

Imposing the fines, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Garces not to be driving until he had passed his test and was legally on the road. He allowed the defendant 20 weeks to pay the fines.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice